Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU court rejects Meta challenge against EU antitrust requests for information
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU court rejects Meta challenge against EU antitrust requests for information

EU court rejects Meta challenge against EU antitrust requests for information

EU flag and Meta logo are seen in this illustration taken, May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 May 2023 03:55PM (Updated: 24 May 2023 04:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS :Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday suffered a setback after Europe's second-top court ruled EU antitrust regulators' requests for information were legitimate.

The European Commission had sought information related to its investigation into Facebook's data and online marketplace, prompting the company to compare the competition enforcer to a fishing super trawler vacuuming up data.

"The General Court finds that Meta Platforms Ireland has not successfully demonstrated that the request to provide documents to be identified by search terms went beyond what was necessary or that establishing a virtual data room failed to ensure that sensitive personal data was sufficiently protected," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

Meta said it handed over more than a million documents since 2019 even as it questioned the necessity and proportionality of the data requests. An increasing number of companies have criticised such requests.

Meta can appeal on points of law to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

The cases are T-451/20 Meta Platforms Ireland v Commission & T-452/20 Meta Platforms Ireland v Commission.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.