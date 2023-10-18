Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU data watchdog urges more privacy safeguards for digital euro
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU data watchdog urges more privacy safeguards for digital euro

EU data watchdog urges more privacy safeguards for digital euro

FILE PHOTO: Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 05:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The European Union's data protection watchdog on Wednesday called for stronger privacy safeguards in EU draft legislation to underpin a digital euro.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is due to say shortly that it will push ahead with further preparations for a digital euro, one of many central banks across the world seeking to keep ahead of technological advances in payments.

The European Commission has proposed a draft law that would give legal underpinning to the digital euro, but consumers are concerned it will displace cash and allow authorities to track spending.

Approval of the draft law has been slowed down to give more time to address concerns that the digital euro will lack the anonymity of cash for low-value transactions.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) said on Wednesday that it "strongly recommended" adding to the draft law a privacy threshold for online transactions using the digital euro "under which neither offline nor online low-value transactions are traced for purposes of anti-money laundering and for combating the financing of terrorism."

The draft law should also "further clarify" the data protection responsibilities of the ECB and of payments services providers (PSP).

"This includes the legal bases the ECB and PSP should rely upon, and the types of personal data they should process for the issuance, distribution and use of the digital euro," the EDPB said.

The board said it strongly welcomed that digital euro users will always have the choice to pay in digital euros or in cash.

“A high standard of privacy and data protection is instrumental in citizens' trust in this new digital currency," said Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou, the EDPB's deputy chair.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.