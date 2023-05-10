Logo
EU decision clearing $69 billion Microsoft, Activision deal expected May 15, sources say
EU decision clearing $69 billion Microsoft, Activision deal expected May 15, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 May 2023 09:13PM
BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft Corp's $69 billion acquisition of Activision next week, with May 15 as the likeliest date, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission's imminent clearance comes nearly three weeks after the UK competition authority blocked the deal, the biggest-ever deal in gaming, over concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.

The EU antitrust enforcer is expected to clear the acquisition after Microsoft agreed to licensing deals with cloud streaming rivals including Nvidia, Ukraine's Boosteroid and Japan's Ubitus, other people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in March.

It also has agreements with Nintendo and U.S. distributor Valve Corp, owner of the world's largest video game distribution platform, Steam, to bring Activision's Call of Duty to their gaming platforms should the acquisition go through.

The Commission, which has set a May 22 deadline for its decision, declined to comment.

Japan approved the takeover in March while the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also seeking to block it.

Source: Reuters

