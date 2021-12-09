Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU draft rules for gig workers target Uber, Deliveroo, online platforms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU draft rules for gig workers target Uber, Deliveroo, online platforms

EU draft rules for gig workers target Uber, Deliveroo, online platforms
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Uber Technologies is seen on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
EU draft rules for gig workers target Uber, Deliveroo, online platforms
FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
09 Dec 2021 06:14PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 06:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The European Commission announced on Thursday (Dec 9) draft rules to give workers at online platform companies such as Uber and Deliveroo better social rights, but which companies say could lead to job losses and more litigation in court.

The proposal, a global first that needs to be thrashed out with EU countries and EU lawmakers before it can become law, marks the latest attempt by the European Union to regulate tech companies and ensure a level playing field.

Online platform companies that set pay and standards of conduct for their workers will have to classify them as employees entitled to a minimum wage, paid holidays and pension rights, according to the draft rules.

The companies will also be considered an employer if they supervise the performance of work through electronic means, restrict workers' ability to choose their working hours or tasks, and prevent them from working for third parties.

The rules will also require ride-hailing, food delivery apps and other companies to be more transparent on how they use algorithms to monitor and evaluate workers and to set tasks and fees. Employees can ask for compensation for breaches.

The EU executive said the draft rules could apply to between 1.7 million and 4.1 million workers from the 28 million working at more than 500 online platform companies across the 27-country bloc.

"Genuine self-employed on platforms will be protected through enhanced legal certainty on their status and there will be new safeguards against the pitfalls of algorithmic management. This is an important step towards a more social digital economy," the EU's digital chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us