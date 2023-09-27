EU General Court rejects Valve's appeal against EU antitrust decision

BRUSSELS : The EU's General Court rejected on Wednesday the appeal lodged by U.S. distributor Valve Corp, owner of the world's largest video game distribution platform Steam, against a EU antitrust fine for blocking cross-border sales in Europe.

"Online video games: the General Court confirms that geo-blocking of activation keys for the Steam platform infringed EU competition law," the Court said in a statement.

Valve and 5 video game publishers received a 7.8-million-euro ($9.45 million) EU antitrust fine in January 2021.