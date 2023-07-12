Logo
EU to green light Broadcom's VMware deal on Wednesday, source says
Business

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
12 Jul 2023 02:41AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 03:08AM)
BRUSSELS: US chipmaker Broadcom's is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its US$61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Last month, Reuters reported exclusively that Broadcom had succeeded in addressing the European Commission's concerns regarding its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) by offering an interoperability remedy to rival Marvell Technology.

Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs, which are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol.

Source: Reuters

