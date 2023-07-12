EU to green light Broadcom's VMware deal on Wednesday, source says

BRUSSELS: US chipmaker Broadcom's is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its US$61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Last month, Reuters reported exclusively that Broadcom had succeeded in addressing the European Commission's concerns regarding its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) by offering an interoperability remedy to rival Marvell Technology.

Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs, which are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol.