EU hikes tariffs on India, Indonesia stainless steel makers
16 Mar 2022 07:35PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 07:35PM)
BRUSSELS : The European Union has determined that imports of cold-rolled flat stainless steel products from India and Indonesia benefit from unfair subsidies and imposed tariffs, on top of those already in place to avert dumping.

The European Commission, which conducted the investigation, has set the anti-subsidy duties at rates of between 4.3per cent and 21.4per cent, the EU official journal said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's IRNC faces a new tariff of 21.4per cent, bringing the overall rate, including anti-dumping duties, to 30.7per cent.

The new rates for India's for Jindal Stainless Ltd and Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd are 4.3per cent, bringing the total tariff to 14.3per cent.

The Commission said the subsidies took the form of preferential loans, duty exemptions and cheap provision of raw materials.

The Commission said that the new tariffs, to take effect from Thursday, aim to remedy damage caused to EU producers such as Acerinox and Outokumpu.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

