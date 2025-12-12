EU to impose 3 euro duty on small e-commerce parcels from July 2026

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 : European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday to set a 3 euro ($3.52) custom duty on low-value parcels arriving in the bloc, part of an attempt to crack down on cheap Chinese e-commerce imports such as from online retailers Shein and Temu.

The duty will apply from July 1, 2026, French Finance minister Roland Lescure said, and will be in place until a permanent solution is found to eliminate the "de minimis" duties exemption for online purchases below 150 euros.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)