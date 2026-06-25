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EU joins US-led 'Pax Silica' on securing AI, chip supply chains
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EU joins US-led 'Pax Silica' on securing AI, chip supply chains

EU joins US-led 'Pax Silica' on securing AI, chip supply chains

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

25 Jun 2026 07:17PM
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BRUSSELS, June 25 : The European Commission has joined the U.S. initiative "Pax Silica", a group of U.S.-allied countries cooperating to secure supply chains needed for artificial intelligence, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said on Thursday.

Pax Silica is an effort by the U.S. state department on securing access to artificial intelligence and supply chain security, from energy and critical minerals to high-end manufacturing and AI models.

The Netherlands earlier this week also joined the pact.

Source: Reuters
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