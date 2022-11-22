Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU Justice Commissioner to meet Meta, Twitter executives in Dublin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU Justice Commissioner to meet Meta, Twitter executives in Dublin

EU Justice Commissioner to meet Meta, Twitter executives in Dublin
FILE PHOTO: European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders addresses the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, France September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
EU Justice Commissioner to meet Meta, Twitter executives in Dublin
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
22 Nov 2022 04:29PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 04:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : European Union justice chief Didier Reynders will meet executives from Twitter and Meta at their European headquarters in Dublin this week, the Irish Times quoted the commissioner as saying on Tuesday.

Following recent layoffs at the two companies, the newspaper quoted Reynders as saying that he was struck by "some decisions to fire people engaged in discussion with the commission" on new regulations introduced in Brussels.

"It's quite strange, at the moment where there are more and more obligations and necessity to put into force," Reynders, who will be in Dublin on Thursday to speak to lawmakers, said in an interview with the newspaper.

"It's too early to say that there is a real problem, but it is logical that we have some concerns, because of the size of the decisions taken – certainly in Twitter, but also in Meta and maybe others."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.