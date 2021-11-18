Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU lawmakers agree on rules to target big tech -FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU lawmakers agree on rules to target big tech -FT

EU lawmakers agree on rules to target big tech -FT

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo

18 Nov 2021 06:34AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 06:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

European Union lawmakers have reached a deal on how to target big tech companies, as part of a move to limit anti-competitive practices in the digital economy, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The European Parliament's main political parties agreed to a deal that would apply to companies with a market capitalisation of at least 80 billion euros (US$90.55 billion) and offering at least one internet service, such as an online search, the FT said, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Companies including Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft would fall under its scope, FT said.

(US$1 = 0.8835 euros)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us