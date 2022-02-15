Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU lays out $6.8 billion satellite communication plan in space race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU lays out $6.8 billion satellite communication plan in space race

EU lays out $6.8 billion satellite communication plan in space race

FILE PHOTO: A nighttime view of Europe made possible by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) is seen in a global composite assembled from data acquired by the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (Suomi NPP) satellite in 2012 and released by NASA October 2, 2014 . REUTERS/NASA/Handout

15 Feb 2022 11:14PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STRASBOURG : The European Commission on Tuesday set out a 6 billion-euro ($6.8 billion) satellite communications plan, part of a push to cut the European Union's dependence on foreign companies and protect key communications services and surveillance data against any outside interference.

The move comes amid growing concerns over Russian and Chinese military advances in outer space and a surge in satellite launches.

Commercial operators such a Elon Musk's SpaceX and its Starlink network that aims to launch tens of thousands of satellites to supply global space-based wifi have also contributed to a fast-growing satellite population and resulting debris.

"Our new connectivity infrastructure will deliver high-speed internet access, serve as a back-up to our current internet infrastructure, increase our resilience and cyber security, and provide connectivity to the whole of Europe and Africa," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

The EU proposal aims to build and operate a space-based state-of-the-art connectivity system, help to counter cyber and electromagnetic threats and improve the resilience of EU telecommunication infrastructures

The 6 billion euro cost will be funded by a 2.4 billion euro contribution from the EU from 2022 until 2027, the EU budget, EU countries, the European Space Agency and private investments.

The EU aims to launch the programme next year.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us