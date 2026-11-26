STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 : A meeting of European Union countries on December 15 on whether to approve Tesla's assisted-driving system across the bloc may include a formal vote by member states on approval, according to a draft agenda published by the European Commission.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that a meeting where the technology would be discussed had been postponed to December 15.

On Thursday, in a draft agenda published for the meeting, the Commission explicitly raises the possibility of a vote for the first time, saying EU countries will further examine the Dutch request to grant type approval for the system "with possible vote".

The vote is a key step in Tesla's effort to roll out the technology across Europe, with nearly a dozen countries having followed the Dutch lead.

But ​EU-wide approval requires ⁠backing from at least 15 of the bloc's 27 member states representing 65 per cent of its ​population.