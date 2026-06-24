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EU moves to strengthen Europol against rising digital, cross-border crime
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EU moves to strengthen Europol against rising digital, cross-border crime

EU moves to strengthen Europol against rising digital, cross-border crime

A drone view shows the European Commission headquarters known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

24 Jun 2026 06:42PM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 06:45PM)
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June 24 : The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled measures to enable Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, to respond more quickly and effectively to cross-border and increasingly digital crime.

• Europol warned last year that organised crime gangs were turning to AI-powered scams to target victims. Tackling smuggling gangs that illegally move migrants across Europe remains a priority for many governments.

• The Commission said Europol will build a sovereign cloud infrastructure and create a shared data space to allow investigators to collaborate more easily on joint cases.

• The agency will also establish support offices in EU countries, staffed by officers with prior Europol experience, the Commission said.

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• Europol will deepen cooperation with international partners and improve coordination with Eurojust, the EU’s judicial cooperation body.

• "Criminals are highly adept at exploiting the opportunities of the digital realm, operating effectively across borders without limitations," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.

• "We are strengthening both Europol and Eurojust so that Europe can respond faster... share information more effectively, and bring criminals to justice more efficiently," she added.

Source: Reuters
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