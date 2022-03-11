Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU opens Google-Facebook advertising deal investigation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU opens Google-Facebook advertising deal investigation

11 Mar 2022 05:23PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 05:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators opened on Friday an investigation into Alphabet unit Google and Facebook's online display advertising services deal to check if it violates the bloc's competition rules.

The European Commission said the investigation will focus on a 2018 deal between Facebook and Google dubbed Jedi Blue that may thwart ad tech rivals and restrict competition.

"Via the so-called 'Jedi Blue' agreement between Google and Meta, a competing technology to Google's Open Bidding may have been targeted with the aim to weaken it and exclude it from the market for displaying ads on publisher websites and apps," European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The UK antitrust authority is also investigating the deal. The EU competition watchdog said it intends to cooperate closely with its British counterpart.

Google and Facebook, now renamed Meta, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An amended antitrust complaint filed by Texas and 15 other U.S. states against Google said the chief executives of both companies were aware of the deal to carve up part of the online advertising market.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us