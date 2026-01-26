Logo
EU opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery, lawmaker says
EU opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery, lawmaker says

FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Jan 2026 06:13PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2026 06:21PM)
LONDON, Jan 26 : The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok over the production of explicit imagery, Regina Doherty, a member of the European parliament representing Ireland, said in a statement on Monday.

“I welcome the Commission’s decision to open a formal investigation. When credible reports emerge of AI systems being used in ways that harm women and children, it is essential that EU law is examined and enforced without delay," Doherty said.

The European Commission did not immediately respond when asked if an investigation had been opened.

Source: Reuters
