EU opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery, lawmaker says

LONDON, Jan 26 : The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok over the production of explicit imagery, Regina Doherty, a member of the European parliament representing Ireland, said in a statement on Monday.

“I welcome the Commission’s decision to open a formal investigation. When credible reports emerge of AI systems being used in ways that harm women and children, it is essential that EU law is examined and enforced without delay," Doherty said.

The European Commission did not immediately respond when asked if an investigation had been opened.