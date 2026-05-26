EU plans to fine Google high triple-digit million euro sum, Handelsblatt reports

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, May 25 : The European Union is planning to fine Alphabet's Google a high triple-digit million euro amount as part of an antitrust investigation, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing commission sources.

The decision is nearing completion and is expected to be officially announced before the summer break, the paper said, adding it would be the highest fine the EU has ever imposed for a breach of the new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The investigation, which was officially launched in March 2025, relates to concerns that Google favours its own services in search results and seeks to ensure the world's most popular internet search engine complies with local regulation.

The European Commission and Google were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, the European Commission said it had given Google a little bit more time to sooth concerns after a previous proposal from the company fell short.