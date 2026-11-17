BRUSSELS, Nov 17 : The European Commission said on Tuesday it found that Chinese e-commerce giant Temu was in breach of its obligations to take measures to reduce the sale of illegal products on its platforms.

"The Commission preliminarily found that Temu's mitigation measures include ineffective controls to check the compliance of products; a weak content moderation system; and an ineffective sanction system," it said in a statement.

The Commission had imposed a €200 million ($224.08 million) on Temu in May for not doing enough to stop the sale of illegal products.