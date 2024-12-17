Logo
EU privacy regulator fines Meta 251 million euros
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

17 Dec 2024 09:20PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2024 09:24PM)
DUBLIN : The lead European Union data privacy regulator for Meta fined the social media giant 251 million euros ($263.5 million) on Tuesday following two inquiries into a personal data breach.

The inquiry was opened six years ago after Meta notified Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) of the breach that impacted around 29 million Facebook accounts globally, of which about 3 million were based in the EU.

Meta remedied the breach shortly after its discovery, the DPC said.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

Source: Reuters

