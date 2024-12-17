EU privacy regulator fines Meta 251 million euros

DUBLIN : The lead European Union data privacy regulator for Meta fined the social media giant 251 million euros ($263.5 million) on Tuesday following two inquiries into a personal data breach.

The inquiry was opened six years ago after Meta notified Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) of the breach that impacted around 29 million Facebook accounts globally, of which about 3 million were based in the EU.

Meta remedied the breach shortly after its discovery, the DPC said.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)