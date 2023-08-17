EU to probe if Indonesia circumventing biodiesel import duties

BRUSSELS :The European Union said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into whether Indonesia was circumventing EU duties on imports of biodiesel originating in the country by going through China and Britain.

The EU is Indonesia's third-largest destination for palm oil products and an important market for its biodiesel, which is made from palm oil, while Indonesia is the world's biggest palm oil producer.

The EU's probe followed an initial request from the European Biodiesel Board.

"The request contains sufficient evidence that the existing countervailing measures on imports of the product concerned are being circumvented by imports of the product under investigation," the European Commission said in the EU's official journal.

"A change in the pattern of trade involving exports from Indonesia and the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom to the Union has taken place following the imposition of the existing countervailing measures," it added.

Indonesia's trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Indonesia requested World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute consultations with the EU over the EU's imposition of duties on biodiesel imports from Indonesia.

Asked about this situation, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters that the EU was confident its duties on Indonesia were in full compliance with WTO rules and that the EU was ready to discuss the matter with Indonesia.

Trade relations between the EU and Indonesia have been strained by the bloc's move to limit imports of commodities linked to deforestation, which is expected to curb EU imports of palm oil from top suppliers Indonesia and Malaysia.

As well as biodiesel, palm oil is used widely in food and cosmetics.

Germany, meanwhile, earlier this year asked the European Commission to investigate biofuel shipments from China amid industry concerns that imported biodiesel declared as being based on recycled feedstock may contain cheaper oils.