EU prolongs stainless steel tariffs for China, Taiwan

BRUSSELS : The European Commission said on Friday it had prolonged anti-dumping tariffs on stainless steel fittings from China and Taiwan for five years and extended them to Malaysia.

The Commission's review of the measures concluded that removal of the tariffs would have led to continued dumping in an European Union market worth some 100 million euros ($111 million) per year.

The measures, in place since 2017 on stainless steel tubes and pipe fittings, were extended to Malaysia because the investigation found that Chinese producers were using assembly operations there to evade applicable tariffs.

The duties range from 5.1 per cent to 12.1 per cent for Taiwan and from 30.7 per cent to 64.9 per cent for China. The rate for imports from Malaysia is 64.9 per cent.

Two producers that the Commission said were genuinely Malaysian - Pantech Stainless and Alloy Industries and SPI United - will be exempt from the measures.

($1 = 0.9050 euros)