Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a news conference after an EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Dec 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Pool/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

20 Jan 2022 06:48PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday (Jan 20), as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade.

"Most of supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. This is a dependency and uncertainty we simply cannot afford," von der Leyen said during the opening of the World Economic Forum.

"By 2030, 20 per cent of the world's microchips production should be in Europe," she said.

The proposal, known as the European Chips Act, will aim to adapt state aid rules, improve tools to anticipate shortages and crisis and strengthen research capacity in the bloc.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

EU microchip

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us