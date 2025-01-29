Logo
Business

EU proposes ban on video game sales to Russia in new sanctions
Business

FILE PHOTO: An attendee uses a Microsoft Xbox One controller while playing a video game at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

29 Jan 2025 10:25PM
BRUSSELS : The European Commission included restrictions on sales of video games and joysticks to Russia in its 16th package of sanctions on Moscow, the proposal document showed.

The restrictions would impact sales of consoles like Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo's Switch and Sony Playstation.

"Video game controllers, gaming controllers, flight simulator controllers, gamepads, joysticks and other input units, for video game consoles or entertainment systems, either corded or cordless" should be restricted, the proposal said.

Source: Reuters

