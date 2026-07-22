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EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal
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EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal

EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal

JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

22 Jul 2026 07:40PM (Updated: 22 Jul 2026 08:16PM)
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BRUSSELS, July 22 : The European Commission on Wednesday outlined its objections to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over its acquisition of German electronics retailer Ceconomy as it stepped up its investigation into the deal.

"The issuing of a statement of grounds is a formal step in an investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation where the Commission informs the companies concerned in writing of the objections raised against them," the EU executive said.

The EU charge sheet confirmed a Reuters story earlier on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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