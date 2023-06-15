Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU regulators checking if Vivendi jumped gun in Lagardere acquisition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU regulators checking if Vivendi jumped gun in Lagardere acquisition

EU regulators checking if Vivendi jumped gun in Lagardere acquisition

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French media giant Vivendi is seen in Paris, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

15 Jun 2023 05:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS :EU antitrust regulators are checking whether French media conglomerate Vivendi closed its acquisition of French publisher Lagardere deal before securing regulatory approval, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Such so-called gun jumping can result in fines of up to 10 per cent of a company's group aggregate turnover. The EU antitrust watchdog has in recent years cranked up fines for such offences as a deterrent.

The EU executive said it was alerted by media reports but has not opened a formal investigation yet.

"The Commission was made aware of allegations of gun jumping, which have been reported in the press. The Commission can confirm that it is looking into the matter," the EU executive said in an email.

Vivendi declined to comment.

The EU competition enforcer last week cleared the deal with conditions. Infringement proceedings are handled separately from the merger review.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.