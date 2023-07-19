Logo
EU regulators extend Amazon, iRobot decision deadline to Dec. 13
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 10:12PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 11:04PM)
BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot to Dec. 13 after the companies requested more time.

"The deadline for the (European) Commission to take a decision has been extended by additional 20 working days in agreement with the notifying party," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Companies can ask for an extension of up to 20 working days.

The EU watchdog earlier this month warned that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce Amazon's position as an online marketplace provider.

Source: Reuters

