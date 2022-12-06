Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model: WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model: WSJ

EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Dec 2022 10:27PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 11:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalised ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

The ruling was approved on Monday by a board representing all EU privacy regulators and could limit the data that Meta can access to sell such ads, the report added. Shares of the company were down 2.5 per cent in morning trade.

The board ruled the EU privacy law does not allow Meta's social media platforms to use their terms of service as a justification to permit advertising based on online activity, according to the report.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The rulings, which have not yet been disclosed publicly, do not directly order Meta to change practices, but call for Ireland's Data Protection Commission to issue public orders that reflect its decisions, along with significant fines, the report said.

Meta's European headquarters is based in Ireland.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.