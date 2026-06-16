EU rules out mandate to keep video games playable, seeks voluntary code

BRUSSELS, June 16 : The European Commission said on Tuesday it cannot require video games to remain playable after they are withdrawn from sale, but will work with industry and consumer groups on a voluntary code of conduct for managing games' "end of life".

French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir sued Ubisoft in March after the video game maker shut down servers for its online racing game "The Crew", making it permanently unplayable for buyers. The case is backed by the "Stop Killing Games" campaign launched after the controversy.

Ubisoft said players bought limited access, not full ownership. UFC-Que Choisir alleges the company misled consumers about how long the game would remain available and imposed unfair contract terms stripping players of ownership rights.

The Commission said copyright and other intellectual property rules prevent it from imposing an obligation to keep games playable. It added it would work with consumer organisations and authorities to raise awareness of existing rights.

"Active enforcement of these existing consumer rights can also incentivise the providers to offer video games with longer lifespans and explore solutions for meeting consumer expectations," the Commission said in a statement.

UFC-Que Choisir and Stop Killing Games did not immediately respond to requests for comment.