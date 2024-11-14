Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU says Booking must now comply with Digital Markets Act
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU says Booking must now comply with Digital Markets Act

EU says Booking must now comply with Digital Markets Act

FILE PHOTO: Booking.com app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Nov 2024 06:46PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2024 06:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The European Commission on Thursday said hotel reservation website Booking.com must now comply with strict EU obligations, following its designation as a "gatekeeper" under the Digital Markets Act in May.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is one of the most stringent regulations targeting tech giants' market dominance, imposing tougher obligations to moderate content, allow fair competition and make it easier for consumers to switch between services.

It designates companies with more than 45 million monthly active users and 75 billion euros ($79 billion) in market capitalisation as gatekeepers, providing a core platform service for business users.

If a gatekeeper does not comply with the DMA, the Commission can impose fines of up to 10 per cent of the company's total worldwide turnover, which can go up to 20 per cent in case of repeated infringements. It can also impose limits on takeover activity.

($1 = 0.9520 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement