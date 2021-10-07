EU says Facebook, YouTube removed less hate speech in 2021

BRUSSELS: The EU said Thursday (Oct 7) that Facebook and YouTube took down less of the hate speech reported to them in 2021 than 2020 as pressure mounts to impose tighter regulation on social media platforms.

The EU's annual review of social media platforms that have signed up to its voluntary hate speech code - signatories also include Twitter, Instagram and TikTok - found that the overall removal rate had fallen below two-thirds.

Signatory platforms removed an average of 62.5 per cent of content reported by 35 anti-discrimination groups from 22 member states between March and April.

This is lower than the 71 per cent average over the same six-week period in both 2019 and 2020.

The code, which LinkedIn joined in June, is based on a voluntary approach, but the EU is currently preparing a wide-ranging regulation, known as the Digital Services Act, which would give the bloc beefed-up powers.

Once passed, social media companies would face hefty fines for turning a blind eye to illegal material, including hate speech, as well as impose greater transparency on how specific posts were displayed in user feeds.

The law is under discussion between the European Parliament and the Council of the bloc's 27 member states.