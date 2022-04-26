Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU says its rules apply to all online platforms, "Mr Musk knows this well"
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU says its rules apply to all online platforms, "Mr Musk knows this well"

EU says its rules apply to all online platforms, "Mr Musk knows this well"

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

26 Apr 2022 07:34PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 07:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The European Commission said on Tuesday it was too early to comment on the deal Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has struck to buy social media site Twitter but recalled that the bloc's digital services rules apply to all major platforms.

"Our Digital Services Act applies to all major platforms, to ensure their power over public debate is subject to democratically validated rules to better protect fundamental rights online," European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke told a news briefing.

Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the platform populated by millions of users and global leaders into the hands of the world's richest person. (Full story https://www.reuters.com/technology/elon-musk-buy-twitter-44-billion-2022-04-25)

Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market at the EU executive, said in a tweet: "Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules – regardless of their shareholding."

"Mr Musk knows this well. He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act," Breton added.

A Commission spokesperson said it was too early to comment on any competition issues around Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us