EU says OpenAI offers to open access to cybersecurity model, Anthropic not there yet

BRUSSELS, May 11 : The European Commission on Monday welcomed an offer by U.S. artificial intelligence giant OpenAI to provide open access to its cybersecurity features, but said its rival Anthropic has not yet gone so far.

While the Commission has received the offer from OpenAI, it has had four or five meetings with Anthropic, though no discussions on possible access to its AI models have been held so far, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said during a daily press briefing.

"With one (OpenAI), you have a company proactively offering to give access to the company. With the other one (Anthropic), we have good exchanges though we're not at a stage where we can speculate on potential access or not," he said.

Former British finance minister George Osborne, who heads the group's "OpenAI for Countries" initiative, has sent an explanatory letter to the Commission and member states.

"Through the OpenAI EU Cyber Action Plan, we will work with European policymakers, institutions and businesses by democratizing access to the defensive tools that trusted actors can use to strengthen shared security, support public safety and reflect European priorities," he said in the letter, according to a statement from the company on Monday.

The OpenAI letter came a month after the European Commission said the company's ChatGPT should be considered a large online search engine under the rules of the Digital Services Act, and be regulated as such.