EU set to reach deal on single mobile charging port on Jun 7

BRUSSELS: EU countries and EU lawmakers will meet on Jun 7 to thrash out the details for a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones and are likely to clinch a deal, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago.

It has drawn strong criticism from Apple whose iPhones are charged from a Lightning cable, unlike Android-based devices which are powered using USB-C connectors.