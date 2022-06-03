Logo
EU set to reach deal on single mobile charging port on Jun 7
FILE PHOTO: A man, wearing a protective face mask, checks his mobile phone during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

03 Jun 2022 06:52PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 07:10PM)
BRUSSELS: EU countries and EU lawmakers will meet on Jun 7 to thrash out the details for a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones and are likely to clinch a deal, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago.

It has drawn strong criticism from Apple whose iPhones are charged from a Lightning cable, unlike Android-based devices which are powered using USB-C connectors.

Source: Reuters/yb

