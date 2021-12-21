Logo
EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass
FILE PHOTO: EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

21 Dec 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 06:56PM)
The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, an EU official told Reuters.

The new rules will be binding on the 27 EU states from Feb. 1, the official said. The rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members, but officials have said there is sufficient support for it.

The rule replaces a non-binding recommendation the EU Commission put forward in November.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

