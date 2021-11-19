Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU sets tariffs on Chinese optical fibre cables
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU sets tariffs on Chinese optical fibre cables

19 Nov 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 01:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : The European Union said on Thursday it will impose tariffs on optical fibre cables from China after an investigation found they were being sold at artificially low prices.

The European Commission, which conducted the inquiry, has set duties of 19.7per cent for ZTT group companies including Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co and 31.2per cent for other cooperating companies.

For FTT group companies such as FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd and all other companies the tariff will be 44.0per cent.

The Commission said that the anti-dumping duties, to take effect from Friday, aimed to remedy damage caused to EU producers such as Acome, Corning and Prysmian.

Prysmian said in a statement that it welcomed the tariffs.

"The strongly subsidised Chinese optical fibre cable industry has benefited from an unfair competitive advantage, allowing it to increase significantly exports to the EU at heavily undercut prices during recent years," it said.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us