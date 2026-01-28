EU space agency signs contract to launch Galileo satellites with Ariane 6

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 : The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has announced the signing of a new contract to launch second-generation Galileo satellites with Europe's Ariane 6 rocket launcher.

Under the contract, announced on Tuesday, the Ariane 6 system - which completed its first mission last year - will be used to launch two Galileo L18 satellites.

The EU has previously been using Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch strategic satellites such as those in the Galileo constellation, which provide it with autonomous location services independent of the U.S. Global Positioning System.

The EU has increased its focus on its independence in defence and security matters since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.

Commercial European satellite companies are still using cheaper SpaceX, which also has more capacity.