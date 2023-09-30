Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU starts early-stage probe into Nvidia-dominated AI chip market's abuses - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU starts early-stage probe into Nvidia-dominated AI chip market's abuses - Bloomberg News

EU starts early-stage probe into Nvidia-dominated AI chip market's abuses - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

30 Sep 2023 12:13AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2023 12:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The European Union is examining alleged anticompetitive abuses in chips used for artificial intelligence, a market which Nvidia dominates, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

To understand if there could be the need for future intervention, the European Commission has been informally collecting views on potentially abusive practices in the sector for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used for AI work as well for gaming, the report said.

Nvidia declined to comment, while the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

This follows a similar move by French authorities, who have been interviewing market players on Nvidia's key role in AI chips, its price policy, the shortage of chips and its impact on prices, the report added.

France's competition authority raided Nvidia's local offices this week on suspicion the chipmaker engaged in anticompetitive practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.