Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EU to test Facebook, X and others on disinformation ahead of German election
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EU to test Facebook, X and others on disinformation ahead of German election

EU to test Facebook, X and others on disinformation ahead of German election

FILE PHOTO: Meta and TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Jan 2025 09:44PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2025 10:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : The European Commission has asked social media giants including Facebook, TikTok and X to take part in a test to see whether they are doing enough to counter disinformation in the run-up to next month's German election, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.

Microsoft, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google, Snap, Facebook-owner Meta and X have been asked to take part in the Jan. 31 "stress test" to check they have enough safeguards in place to mitigate risks on their platforms, as required by the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA).

"The stress test is really going through potential scenarios where DSA comes into play and to check with platforms how they would react to these specific scenarios," EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier told a press briefing.

A TikTok spokesperson said it had received the invitation and would attend the Jan. 31 meeting.

Representatives for Meta, Snap, Google-owner Alphabet, X, Microsoft and LinkedIn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A senior European Commission official said senior compliance officers at the companies had been invited to participate, along with other specialists responsible for implementing the DSA.

The test is the first held for a national election, Regnier said, after one was held before the European Parliament elections last year.

"This was very successful ... so there is a will that this is done together with the German authorities," he said.

The test will be held behind closed doors, he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement