EU watchdog calls for early adoption of stablecoin standards

LONDON: The European Union's banking watchdog urged stablecoin issuers on Wednesday (Jul 12) to voluntarily comply with "guiding principles" on managing risks and protecting consumers ahead of mandatory rules due in a year's time.

The EU approved its Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in April, the world's first comprehensive set of rules for trading cryptoassets like bitcoin and ether, and issuing stablecoins, a cryptoasset backed by a currency or asset.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published on Wednesday for public consultation its first batch of measures to flesh out MiCAR requirements for issuing a stablecoin that would come into force on Jun 30, 2024.

They include provisions such as a permanent right of redemption, and rules for handling complaints.

EBA officials, however, expect a flurry of stablecoin issuance over the coming months now that the framework law has been approved, and called on firms to use its guiding principles on good governance and risk management ahead of the mandatory rules.