Logo
Logo

Business

EU will carefully assess X's promised changes to Grok, spokesperson says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

EU will carefully assess X's promised changes to Grok, spokesperson says

EU will carefully assess X's promised changes to Grok, spokesperson says

FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Jan 2026 01:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID, Jan 14 : The European Commission will carefully assess changes Elon Musk's platform X has said it would make to its Grok chatbot, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"⁠We take note of the additional measures X is taking to ban Grok from generating sexualised images of women and children," EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in a statement.

"⁠We will carefully assess these changes to make sure they effectively protect citizens in the EU", he said.

"⁠Should these changes not be effective, the Commission will not hesitate to use the full enforcement toolbox of the Digital Services Act," he added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement