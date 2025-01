BRUSSELS : The European Commission will fully enforce its rules governing social media and other large online platforms and has not delayed any actions, the EU digital chief said on Wednesday.

"There haven't been any delays," Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen told reporters, referring to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which imposes antitrust obligations and the Digital Services Act (DSA), which covers content moderation.

"We are fully enforcing the DMA and the DSA," she said.