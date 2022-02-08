Euro bounce pauses ahead of US inflation

SINGAPORE : A resurgent euro was hunkered just short of strong resistance levels on Tuesday as traders awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the week, wary it could trigger gains in the dollar.

The common currency leapt 2.7per cent last week after a hawkish shift in tone at the European Central Bank. It has held gains but has been unable to beat resistance around $1.1483 even as European bond yields have leapt and last bought $1.1441.

Stunningly strong U.S. labour data last week has put extra focus on inflation - forecast at a four-decade high 7.3per cent - in the lead up to March's Federal Reserve meeting.

Futures markets are pricing an almost 1-in-3 chance of a 50 basis point rate rise and the prospect of aggressive hikes has been supporting the dollar.

"The surprise beat by the non-farm payroll numbers (which we were warned by Fed officials and the White House would be very weak due to Omicron) leaves the Fed in an unexpected territory," said NatWest Markets rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.

"The CPI will be critical on how the narrative develops until the March (meeting)," he said, though adding that barring a big surprise, March will probably bring only a 25 basis points hike.

The dollar crept 0.1per cent higher on the yen in early Asia trade to 115.22 and the U.S. dollar index hovered at 95.425.

Overnight bitcoin and the Australian dollar posted gains as equity markets cautiously rallied in Europe. The Aussie rose about 0.7per cent and was last at $0.7130, just shy of resistance around its 50-day moving average of $0.7163.

Bitcoin punched through its 50-day average to top $44,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday and is up more than 17per cent in four sessions.

The New Zealand dollar held a small overnight gain at $0.6642. Sterling was steady at $1.3538.

A quiet data calendar awaits on Tuesday, with a U.S. small business survey due later in the day. U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0059 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.1443 $1.1442 +0.00per cent +0.65per cent +1.1445 +1.1434

Dollar/Yen

115.2900 115.1050 +0.14per cent +0.22per cent +115.3050 +115.1900

Euro/Yen

131.91 131.68 +0.17per cent +1.22per cent +131.9400 +131.5900

Dollar/Swiss

0.9234 0.9235 -0.03per cent +1.22per cent +0.9235 +0.9228

Sterling/Dollar

1.3535 1.3535 +0.01per cent +0.09per cent +1.3538 +1.3532

Dollar/Canadian

1.2670 1.2667 +0.02per cent +0.21per cent +1.2671 +1.2666

Aussie/Dollar

0.7132 0.7126 +0.08per cent -1.88per cent +0.7133 +0.7121

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6642 0.6635 +0.12per cent -2.95per cent +0.6645 +0.6634

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)