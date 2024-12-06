Euro gains as French bonds hold steady; bitcoin surges past $100,000

NEW YORK/LONDON :The euro rallied against the dollar on Thursday as French government bonds stabilized a day after the collapse of the French government, while bitcoin galloped to a record past $100,000, as investors cheered the nomination of a pro-cryptocurrency head to run the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Despite Thursday's gains, the euro was on track to post a loss this week, the fourth in the last five weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron met allies and parliament leaders on Thursday as he sought to swiftly appoint a new prime minister to replace Michel Barnier, who officially resigned a day after opposition lawmakers voted to outs his government.

That is not an easy task, according to Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"For now, local bonds have stabilized - outperforming OATs have closed the yield gap over 10-year Bunds - helping give the euro a modest boost," he wrote in a research note, referring to French bonds.

The spread between French and German 10-year yields narrowed on Thursday to 77.2 basis points (bps), the tighest gap since Nov.22.

He added that the positive short-term price action on Wednesday coupled with moderate gains through the low $1.05s on Thursday, have given "the euro a shot at extending a little higher to test key resistance and potential bull trigger at $1.0590."

Meawnhile, bitcoin, the world's best known cryptocurrency, has been on a tear since November on expectations that Donald Trump's U.S. election win will usher in a friendly regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

It rose to an all-time high of $103,649 in Asian hours, boosted in part by President-elect Trump's nomination of pro-crypto Paul Atkins to run the SEC. It was last up 4 per cent at 101,523, taking its year-to-date gains to more than 140 per cent.

"With a better U.S. regulatory environment and next-generation stablecoins driving adoption in Europe, we believe bitcoin and the broader crypto market could continue to go from strength to strength," wrote Arnoud Star Busmann, chief executive of Quantoz Payments, a Netherlands-based payments technology company.

EURO ON THE MEND

The euro was last up 0.6 per cent at $1.0567, further moving away from the two-year low of $1.0332 hit at the end of November as traders braced for a drawn-out reckoning for France.

French lawmakers passed a no-confidence vote against the government on Wednesday evening, throwing the country deeper into a crisis that threatens its ability to tame a massive budget deficit.

Traders are all but certain the European Central Bank will cut rates next week and are pricing in around 157 basis points of easing by the end of 2025.

In Asia, the Japanese yen rose as high as 149.66 per dollar but was last up 0.3 per cent at 150.18 as traders pondered whether the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates later this month. Analysts said comments from typically dovish policymaker Toyoaki Nakamura that he's not opposed to rate hikes had helped push the currency higher.

Expectations had been growing that the BOJ will hike rates at its Dec. 18-19 meeting, buoyed by comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda. But media reports published on Wednesday suggested the BOJ may skip a rate hike this month, muddling those wagers.

The South Korean won dipped slightly as the nation's finance ministry said the government would activate 40 trillion won ($28.35 billion) worth of market stabilization funds after the chaos that followed President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring martial law on Tuesday and then rescinding this.

The won was last down 0.2 per cent at 1,416 per U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, fell 0.5 per cent to 105.83.

It extended losses after data showed that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 224,000 for the week ended Nov. 30. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 claims for the latest week.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had said the U.S. economy is stronger now than the central bank had expected when it started cutting rates in September, and he appeared to signal his support for a slower pace of reductions ahead.

Bets on Fed rate cuts held broadly steady, however, perhaps influenced by weaker-than-expected services sector data released on Wednesday and the higher-than-expected jobless claims. Markets are pricing in about a 70 per cent chance of a 25-bp rate cut later this month, and a 30 per cent chance of a pause.

Currency

bid

prices at

5

December​

04:13

p.m. GMT

Descripti RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD Pct High Low

on Close Change Bid Bid

Previous

Session

Dollar 105.85 106.34 -0.45 per cent 4.42 per cent 106.37 105.

index 72

Euro/Doll 1.057 1.0509 0.59 per cent -4.23 per cent $1.059 $1.0

ar 509

Dollar/Ye 150.3 150.49 -0.14 per cent 6.54 per cent 150.76 149.

n 69

Euro/Yen 158.83​ 158.29 0.37 per cent 2.09 per cent 159.38 157.

57

Dollar/Sw 0.8793 0.8847 -0.6 per cent 4.49 per cent 0.8852 0.87

iss 89

Sterling/ 1.2752 1.2702 0.4 per cent 0.22 per cent $1.2771 $1.2

Dollar 696​

Dollar/Ca 1.4032 1.4074 -0.28 per cent 5.87 per cent 1.4078 1.40

nadian 11

Aussie/Do 0.6435 0.643 0.14 per cent -5.56 per cent $0.6453 $0.6

llar 422

Euro/Swis 0.9294 0.9292 0.02 per cent 0.09 per cent 0.9322 0.92

s 91

Euro/Ster 0.8286 0.8277 0.11 per cent -4.38 per cent 0.8294 0.82

ling 73

NZ 0.587 0.5852 0.35 per cent -7.07 per cent $0.5881 0.58

Dollar/Do 49

llar

Dollar/No 11.0443​ 11.0513 -0.06 per cent 8.97 per cent 11.0809 11.0

rway 11

Euro/Norw 11.6803 11.6168 0.55 per cent 4.07 per cent 11.6836 11.6

ay 124

Dollar/Sw 10.8766 10.9227 -0.42 per cent 8.04 per cent 10.9454 10.8

eden 5

Euro/Swed 11.4975 11.4815 0.14 per cent 3.34 per cent 11.5235 11.4

en 83