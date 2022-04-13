Euro weighed by waning hopes for peace, NZ $ on edge before rates verdict

SINGAPORE : The euro was pinned to a five-week low on Wednesday and commodity currencies found support as prospects for peace in Ukraine darkened, while traders were bracing for volatility in the New Zealand dollar ahead of an expected rate hike.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described on-and-off peace negotiations as "a dead-end situation" overnight and Europe's common currency, vulnerable to concern about the war's economic fallout, dropped to $1.0821.

It held near that level in early Asia trade.

Elsewhere upward momentum for the U.S. dollar waned a little following cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which has investors hoping that price pressures might have peaked.

A second straight monthly decline in prices of used cars held core CPI to a 0.3per cent gain in March, against an expected 0.5per cent rise.

The resulting relief rally in bonds, lowering U.S. yields, gave the yen a brief boost. But since headline inflation nevertheless came in at an eyewatering 8.5per cent and rapid rate hikes still loom it wasn't enough to knock the dollar much lower.

The yen was under pressure at 125.47 per dollar, just above major support at 125.86. Sterling dipped just below $1.30 to $1.2999 in morning trade.

The Australian dollar eased from overnight gains made with a bounce in oil prices to $0.7440.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) meeting at 0200 GMT is the main event in the Asia session, ahead of a central bank meeting in Canada later in the day and policy decisions in Singapore and Europe later in the week.

The question in Wellington is not whether the RBNZ will hike, but by how much. Swaps markets price a near 90per cent chance of the benchmark cash rate rising 50 basis points (bps) to 1.5per cent, leaving room for the currency to gain if such a hike is delivered, but also vulnerable to a drop if the hike is smaller than that.

"We expect NZD to fall strongly if the RBNZ increases by only 25 bp," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia's head of international economics, Joe Capurso.

"NZD/USD may jump closer to $0.7000 if the RBNZ hikes by 50bp and provides a hawkish statement about further large increases in the cash rate."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0045 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.0814 $1.0826 -0.12per cent -4.89per cent +1.0830 +1.0813

Dollar/Yen

125.5850 125.3550 +0.13per cent +0.00per cent +125.6400 +125.3550

Euro/Yen

135.81 135.73 +0.06per cent +4.21per cent +135.9100 +135.7100

Dollar/Swiss

0.9335 0.9324 +0.12per cent +2.34per cent +0.9335 +0.9325

Sterling/Dollar

1.2989 1.3000 -0.10per cent -3.97per cent +1.3006 +1.2987

Dollar/Canadian

1.2640 1.2641 -0.02per cent -0.04per cent +1.2642 +1.2635

Aussie/Dollar

0.7444 0.7455 -0.15per cent +2.40per cent +0.7460 +0.7444

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6842 0.6850 -0.07per cent +0.01per cent +0.6861 +0.6845

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)