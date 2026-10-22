Logo
Logo

Business

Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump

Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump

Omoda 9 SUV is displayed during an event of Chinese carmaker Chery during Design Week in Milan, Italy April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

22 Oct 2026 12:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 22 : Strong demand for electrified cars helped Europe's new-car market grow in September, offsetting another sharp decline in petrol and diesel vehicle sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed on Thursday.

New-car registrations, a proxy for sales, rose 10.2 per cent year-on-year to 1.36 million vehicles across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association, ACEA said.

Demand for electrified vehicles remained strong across major European markets, supported by purchase incentives and a broader model lineup.

• Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid car registrations jumped 59.9 per cent, 24 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively, and together accounted for 76.2 per cent of all new vehicles

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Petrol and diesel registrations fell 20.6 per cent and 28.2 per cent

• Chinese automakers continued to gain ground, with Chery and BYD nearly tripling and doubling sales, respectively, while Geely and SAIC reported increases of more than 33 per cent and 23 per cent

• The four Chinese carmakers' combined market share rose to 14.6 per cent from 9.6 per cent a year earlier

• Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault declined between 2.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent, while Stellantis gained 4.5 per cent; the three automakers' combined market share fell to 43.7 per cent from 48.4 per cent

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement