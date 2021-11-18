Europe's gas firms prime pipelines for hydrogen highway

As world leaders hammered out a deal last week to slow climate change, gas engineer Michele Ricciardi was digging into a practical problem: How thousands of miles of pipelines across Italy and Europe can safely carry hydrogen.

The Italian is at the forefront of gas carriers' efforts to prepare for a lower carbon future: If fossil fuels are phased out in coming decades, natural gas companies believe that should not mean the infrastructure that carries them must go too. They want to repurpose pipelines to carry zero-emissions hydrogen after countries wean themselves off natural gas.

The effort by nearly two dozen companies reflects the accelerating pace of planning taking place in the global oil and gas industry, from drillers to refiners, keen to adapt as governments and activists ramp up the pressure to slash greenhouse gases. Besides practical preparation, the transition puts firms into competition with other energy sources for funding, even as they invest billions of euros in markets they can't predict.

The hydrogen project - involving Italy's Snam SpA, Spain's Enagas S.A. and Germany's Open Grid Europe (OGE) among others – would rely on vast solar farms as far flung as the Sahara desert to create the energy needed to produce hydrogen from water.

That fuel would then be piped to Europe's industrial heartland along the existing web of natural gas pipelines – a 198,500km (123,300 mile) network that, if untangled, could encircle the equator four times.

"Once we have the sun of the Sahara in German factories ... that's like the Roman roads we are still walking on today," Ricciardi's boss Marco Alvera, chief executive of Snam, told Reuters. "It's forever."

The companies want to form a European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) to prevent the pipelines from rusting up into what the industry calls "stranded assets." They calculate that about 69 per cent of existing pipelines can be converted for up to 81 billion euros (US$94 billion).

The project is one of hundreds of plans to build a hydrogen economy, which the European Union says could involve investments of up to 460 billion euros by 2030.

A hydrogen supply network could add to Europe's energy security: The bloc currently relies on natural gas to meet 28 per cent of its energy needs, with a third of the gas from Russia. Politicians have recently accused Moscow of holding back supplies as gas prices climbed to record levels. Russia says it has filled all its contractual requirements.

"I think it's a brilliant idea," Frans Timmermans, European Commissioner for Climate Action, told Reuters. Adapting existing natural gas networks to transport hydrogen is about 25 per cent of the cost of building a new infrastructure for renewable energy, he said.

But the European Union is not providing cash for the venture - that must come from industry or national governments. So it will need political and industrial support.

To succeed, the gas grids need to be able to direct hydrogen blended with natural gas to the customers who can use it – like steelmakers, chemical companies and refineries. The supply needs to be safe, and volumes big enough for it to be affordable.

Eventually - if green hydrogen can be provided in huge quantities - the auto industry and home heating suppliers may also start to use it. But that wouldn't be before 2030, studies show.

The gas grid companies say their main challenge now is the fact Europe has no regulatory framework for them to adapt the network. "The regulation needs to define hydrogen as a gas that can be transported and used similarly to natural gas," said Maria Sicilia, strategy director at Enagas. If the regulation sets standards, she said, the networks can be interlinked.

VOLATILITY

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, mostly occurring bound to oxygen in water. But it's also one of the most highly combustible. In the past, dozens of hydrogen airships that exploded or burned, including the Hindenburg fire of 1937, have convinced many that hydrogen is highly risky.

Snam and other companies say their industry has decades of experience, having built the infrastructure in the first place, so hydrogen need be no more hazardous than other fuels used today. If hydrogen leaks into the open air, it rises and its concentration falls rapidly below the explosive level, according to Zukunft Gas, a German gas lobby.

From his office near Snam's critical gas-flow room at Milan headquarters, Ricciardi and his team have for the past three years combed bit by bit through Europe's biggest gas transport network to make sure it can handle the gas. Snam has said it is ready to spend more than 3 billion euros on the replacement of gas pipelines that are hydrogen-compliant.

"We've been moving natural gas around for the last 80 years," says Ricciardi, whose job is to establish standards that the industry can agree to make pipes safe. "Now we've got to do it with hydrogen."

Flammability is just one problem. Compared to natural gas, hydrogen also leaks more easily because its molecules are smaller. Its flow patterns are different, and it even attacks some grades of steel, making them brittle.