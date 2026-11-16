Europe hunts for Palantir alternatives as militaries seek to limit US dependence 

BERLIN, Nov 16 : As Europe's defence ministries look to limit dependency on American technology and major software company Palantir Technologies for critical military functions, a growing number of firms within the region are competing for their business.

Last week, Germany’s Helsing unveiled military intelligence software called Clarity. It is part of a broader market for AI-powered systems designed to accelerate military decision-making by helping sift through vast quantities of data to help identify threats and recommend action, including targeting and attacks.

But Europe currently lacks an exact equivalent that matches Palantir’s scale, deployment footprint and operational experience, some government and military officials say.

That gives European militaries a dilemma: pursue homegrown systems that promise greater autonomy but may be less mature, or rely on a proven platform despite concerns about long-term strategic dependence.

The Trump administration has pushed Europe to take on much greater responsibility for its own security as Washington scales back its military presence in the region, and has placed pressure on the transatlantic NATO alliance.

European officials face similar trade-offs between autonomy and capability across a range of military capabilities, including in the area of satellite communications, which is dominated by Elon Musk’s US company SpaceX.

Ukraine last week reported further significant disruptions of its access to SpaceX, affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

France, a vocal advocate for European autonomy, is developing a sovereign AI-enabled military platform called Arcadia. Alexandre Lahousse, the deputy head of France’s defence procurement agency, told Reuters it would include multiple suppliers. The agency plans to award at least some contracts by year’s end and to have an operational version available for field deployment by mid-2027, he said.

Germany, which is also aiming to deploy an AI-based military data integration platform from next year, is weighing domestic and other European options.

It has narrowed down a shortlist to a handful of solutions, which does not include Palantir, a person familiar with the matter said. The person said the solutions under consideration would not match Palantir's capabilities but would be good enough, ensure national data sovereignty and should be able to achieve about 80 per cent of what is needed within a year.

The Netherlands currently uses some Palantir software but says it wants a European alternative within two years. The Dutch military is meeting potential suppliers and will likely require a combination of Dutch and other European providers, Dutch arms procurement minister Derk Boswijk told Reuters.

"We have a lot of knowledge in Europe when it comes to AI and decision-making. But it's very fragmented, and that is the problem," Boswijk said.

NATO'S MAVEN ROLL OUT

Palantir’s Maven Smart System has been widely used by Ukraine in its fight against Russia while the Pentagon has adopted it as its core military software and has used it in its war with Iran this year.

“I've yet to find anything that can pull together as much of a diverse set of data and allow us the ability to make sense of that data as flexibly,” NATO's top commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, told Reuters this summer.

NATO’s military headquarters adopted Palantir's Maven Smart System last year and said in June that it was ready for routine alliance-wide operational use.

Militaries are wrestling with many questions, including around data security, who trains the AI systems, and ensuring different platforms work seamlessly together, said Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, Germany's army chief, at a conference in Berlin on Friday.

“There’s the issue of interoperability when we fight in alliances — and we always fight in alliances.”

NATO officials have previously warned of an increased threat from Russia, which they say could potentially mount ​a large-scale assault on allied territory as early as 2029. Moscow denies aggressive intentions.

Helsing said it could supply an initial version of its Clarity software within a matter of months to the German military’s Lithuania brigade, widely viewed as the Bundeswehr unit most likely to see frontline combat in the event of a conflict with Russia.

Other European makers of military software include Denmark’s Systematic, whose SitaWare product is used by the Bundeswehr and parts of NATO, as well as traditional defence companies like France’s Thales and Safran, plus startups such as Paris-based Comand AI.

For its part, Palantir has sought to reassure Europeans that its military AI system used by NATO has no "kill ‌switch." Palantir's international chief Louis Mosley told Reuters there remains demand in Europe for its products including in the UK, where the defence ministry last year signed a three-year enterprise agreement with the US company.

Mosley added he still hopes to persuade Germany to adopt Palantir’s software with the pitch that it has battlefield-tested capability that works today.

(Sabine Siebold in Berlin, Florence Loeve in Paris, Cassell Bryan-Low in London and Andrew Gray in Brussels; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)