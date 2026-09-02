Europe may accelerate space launches to meet satellite demand

PARIS, Sept 2 : The European Space Agency is considering an increase in the planned launch schedules of Ariane 6 and Vega-C rockets in the coming years to overcome a potential bottleneck in satellite launches, the head of the 23-nation body said on Wednesday.

Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters that a decision would be needed soon if estimates of a strong surge in demand peaking in 2030 were to materialise.

Operator Arianespace's most recent projection is for 9 or 10 launches of Ariane 6 rockets a year from 2027.

Based on Europe's own scientific and other missions, as well as possible further interest from Amazon and other commercial activity, there is more demand than planned capacity, Aschbacher said at an event organised by the AJPAE aerospace media association.

Amazon has already commissioned 18 launches.

"Of course the question is, can we satisfy all these launches? That's exactly the assessment we are doing right now," Aschbacher said, adding that no decisions had been made so far.

"We're investigating the costs, the benefits ... you can imagine this is not trivial," he said.

"We are already advanced in some of these estimates, but it's also clear that if we want to satisfy launch requirements in 2030 ... we need to make a decision pretty soon to build up the capacities needed."

Arianespace, a subsidiary of Airbus-Safran rocket venture ArianeGroup, declined to comment ahead of a regular news briefing planned for September 7.