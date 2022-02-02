Europe needs to soften competition stance in telecoms sector, Telenor CEO says

OSLO : Norway's Telenor hopes the European Commission will change its stance on competition in the telecoms sector and allow for more consolidation and thereby encourage investments in infrastructure, its top executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The European Commission needs to adopt a different view here, which allows for consolidation in the European context, or we will become more and more marginalised compared to other parts of the world," Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke said in an interview.

