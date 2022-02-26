Europe at war: Six charts to know in financial markets

LONDON : Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine this week, sparking a slew of sanctions and turmoil in global financial markets.

Below are six charts showing the week's dramatic moves in financial markets:

ENERGY SURGE

Fears of a potential supply disruption on oil markets from the war in Ukraine saw crude prices surge above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, with Brent touching $105. [O/R] UK and Dutch gas prices rose about 40per cent-50per cent on Thursday. Both crude and gas prices came down on Friday, markets remain jittery. [NG/EU]

While a raft of harsh sanctions imposed by western capitals has not specifically targeted Russia's oil and gas flows, top buyers of Russian oil were struggling to secure guarantees at Western banks or find ships to take crude from the country.

Russia is the world's second-largest crude producer and provides around 35per cent of Europe's and 50per cent of Germany's natural gas supply.

(Graphic: Oil and gas prices jump - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjoelrbvr/Gasper cent20andper cent20brentper cent20pricesper cent20jump.PNG)

INFLATION FEARS

Soaring energy prices fuelled a dash for inflation-linked bonds - securities whose payouts rise in line with inflation.

That has sent real yields - borrowing costs after adjusting for inflation - sharply lower, while so-called breakevens, indicating where markets see future inflation, rose sharply.

Essentially, that implies belief that central banks may have to go slower than earlier forecast with interest rate rises to battle inflation as economic growth also takes a hit.

Yields on rate-sensitive Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) slipped while breakevens rose towards 3per cent this past week. In Germany, vulnerable to surging European gas prices, two-year real yields slumped around 30 bps and breakevens rose as high as 3.7per cent TIPS funds received net inflows for the first time in five weeks, BofA data shows.

(Graphic: Breakevens - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdvzybwmgpw/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201645818345907.png)

STOCK MARKETS: BEWARE OF THE BEAR

Thursday's market rout wiped nearly $1 trillion off the value of the global stock market and accelerated a drop in the major indexes that has come this year as investors have started to get jittery about major central bank rate hikes.

The tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq flirted with "bear" market territory, as a 20per cent fall from the last peak is known, but U.S. markets ended up closing higher despite all the damage elsewhere and were making more ground on Friday.

Europe's 3.3per cent drop for the STOXX 600 took its recent reverse past 10per cent, but it then bounced just as much on Friday.

MSCI's 24-country emerging markets index meanwhile did earn its "bear" market tag as its 4.3per cent drop on Thursday left it down just over 20per cent from a record high almost exactly a year ago.

(Graphic: Major equity indexes in correction territory - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkplgawxovb/indices.JPG)

RUSSIAN ROUT

Predictably, Russia's stock market was hit the hardest on Thursday. Moscow's MOEX exchange slumped a record 33per cent having plunged more than 1,000 points at one stage as traders braced for stiff sanctions. MSCI's Russia index crashed 38per cent. Analysts estimate that it was one of the top three stock market crashes of all time.

(Graphic: Russian stock market plunging far more than during other crises - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoekmepr/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201645779548050.png)

UKRAINE DRAIN

Ukraine was hit just as hard. Its currency and government bonds crashed violently, with investors wondering whether the country would be able to avoid another sovereign default.

(Graphic: Ukraine bonds drop - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkplgaxdavb/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201645805780289.png)

SOARING WHEAT & GRAINS

Wheat prices hit their highest since mid-2008 as markets tried to gauge the consequences on grain and oilseed supplies from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine - two of the world's biggest exporters.

Interruption to the supply out of the Black Sea region will put pressure on prices and further drive up food inflation at a time when affordability is a major concern across the globe following the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ukraine's military on Thursday suspended commercial shipping at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country. Russia earlier ordered the Azov Sea closed to the movement of commercial vessels until further notice, but kept Russian ports in the Black Sea open for navigation.

(Graphic: Ukraine crisis send wheat prices soaring - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egpbkqmayvq/Soaringper cent20foodper cent20pricesper cent20Russiaper cent20Ukraine.PNG)

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Sujata Rao, Marc Jones and Saikat Chatterjee, Editing by Hugh Lawson)